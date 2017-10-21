Comments for Do you use an EMS/Smart surge protector on your RV?
Our motorhome came equipped with one, considering the electronics in units today we wouldn’t be without one.
Funny story. We sold our Class C with with an board Progressive Ind EMS. The buyers loved the coach and I did explain the EMS function and showed them the location of the display should error codes occur. After they got home, the new owner called me and asked why all the shore powered appliances weren’t working. I suggested he check the EMS for codes. Turns out his residence wasn’t properly grounded. After reading the documentation, he used the over ride feature to manually power up the coach. Amazingly useful gadget that EMS!
Greetings. We have a Progressive Industries EMS-PT30. On one hand it’s wonderful, on the other hand it has a design problem. We purchased our first one in 2015, in 2016 I noticed plug burn damage and contacted the manufacturer. The damage is considered a user problem as it has been decided we don’t plug it in securely. They graciously offered their updated unit for $99, which I bought. We are very careful to plug it in securely, however there are many different types of power pedestals out there and the thick cord between the plug and the meter does not flex. Therefore, the plug is again burned. It still works, but who knows for how long. I sent an inquiry to Progressive about the issue and have not heard back. It’s been a couple weeks. I hate the idea of not having electrical protection but this is getting expensive. I suggested to them that the stiff design is not appropriate for real life usage.
Have you any ideas? I’m going to try using a bungee cord to try to ensure a tight fit, but again, the stiff cord won’t allow it in all cases. Do you have any idea if we can purchase a new plug to replace the damaged one? I’ve seen them on the internet for repair of damaged shore lines, but am unsure if that means we can use it on the surge protector.
I’m a subscriber and read the newsletter weekly. I suggest it as a reference to all new RVers I meet and mention the need for subscription dollars so you guys can get paid. Keep up the good work.
The way RV’s are made these days, me thinks a Surge protector just might be a VERY good investment to protect the junk coming out of the so called manufacturers plants. PLANTS maybe they should plant some, so maybe they will grow decent RV’s then. Just thinking.
Chuck, would not be without one. Had one I installed on my pickup camper and it saved my electronics twice. So it was a no brainer to install one on my class A inside the power bay just prior to the transfer switch. It has saved me 3 times in the past 5 years. Even though I always check the pedal power before I hookup, brownouts have occurred and I’ve been shut down power-wise before damage to my electronics. For those on the fence, what’s worth more, your sat system, microwave, tv, inverter, all of them, or an EMS insurance policy? BTW ours have been Progressive Industries – SO Much more than a surge protector!
We did not use a surge protector in our Class A motorhome UNTIL lightening struck less than a 1/4 mile away and knocked out shore power. The power later came back with a vengeance. Not sure if the microwave fried from the lightening or the power surge but after waiting over 6 months for a replacement microwave that fit the space we will never be without a surge protector again.