Comments for Do you usually RV with a pet?
We travel with our Golden Doodle
My traveling companion is an adopted Lab/Shepherd mix; she loves new places, new people, and new four-legged friends.
Just left a RV park that had sixty spaces and most had one dog if not two and some had four. Even if the owners of the dogs picked up after their pets, with just a little rain the whole place smelled like dog.
Couldn’t even smell the pine trees, so we left.
I would give up RVing before I would give up my bichons. The older I get the more I appreciate their company. They do love to travel though.
We live full time with two weimaraners two cats and a blue and gold macaw.They are our family,and comic relief at times!
After 19 years worth of cats, we now feel liberated with no worries about what to do with our pets while we’re doing stuff that we want to do. We miss them terribly but won’t start up a new ‘family’ that would take us into our 90’s. Not fair to them, and WAY not fair to us.
A big reason we started dragging a trailer instead of tenting was to bring dogs in hard walls and AC. Even if they stay in trailer while we sightsee, they feel “home” and its much more humane than a week or two in a kennel!!!
We’ve been full-time for over three years. Our furry companion is an Old English Sheepdog. Since they are not a common breed we get lots of questions about our Maui.
She is a great conversation starter.
We once had pets (dogs), but when we retired and decided to start RVing, we knew that pets are not compatible with the travel lifestyle. And we’ve confirmed it many times over. We avoid RVers with pets. Their rigs usually stink, the animals poop anywhere they want to, they’re noisy, interfere with sight seeing, and just generally don’t belong in an RV.
We have a small mixed dog that is very clean; our trailer does not stink; I pick up her poop wherever I am; she can be trusted to be left alone for a few hours; she is very quiet; unlike the couple we had next to us recently with no pets, but sat outside there rig all day and evening smoking so heavy we had to keep our windows closed and they played their stereo really loud and left their decorative LED lights on all night. I doubt if their Class C was as clean as our Trailer!!
WRONG!!!
I’m glad you don’t travel with any animal. You don’t sound like you have the demeanor or patience that it takes to travel with an animal. We have not encountered rv pet owners that do not absolutely love their furry friends. They are responsible and if you wouldn’t let your house “stink”, you’re not going to let your rig stink.
Would not go anywhere with out our Lola, a 100lb Great Perineise/Newfoundland mix. She is our big baby.
Until recently, I travelled with a wolf. No, not myself, but an actual hybrid wolf I adopted, yellow eyes, big fangs, teddybear demeanor. To make registration easier, I got her “good citizen” certified, and then all the way to ADA Service Animal registered. Although perfectly gentle, she got some startled reactions when folks wanted to “pet the puppy” before realising her breed.
While NOT our normal travel companion, we once transported a small alligator for the local zoo (where wife worked) and wouldn’t you know we’d get pulled over? Lots of fun explaining to the officer that he needs to stand back if he REALLY wants us to open that cooler…
We always travel with all our pets. We used to have dogs and cats. But since our dog passed away some 12 years ago we only have cats now. DIZZY is our 8 pound black and white Ragamuffin. STORMY is our 25 pound jet black Maine Coon/Burmese mix. They have been from Key West, FL to Fairbanks, AK and Maine to California. Won’t leave town without them.
It’s a conundrum for us. We are dog people who had to put our Beagle down a few years ago. We keep saying…let’s get a dog, after we stop RVing.
Our Winnebago ERA is enough to handle at this point.
2 dogs, 2 cats, 2 birds. We feel we’re pretty evened out now. I can’t imagine living without at least one pet…although there was one instance when we wished we were petless (cruise from Washington to Canada). Other than that one time, they haven’t hampered our full-time lifestyle one iota.
We travel with a cat and dog. On one trip we had 2 lizards an 80 lb tortoise and 2 corn snakes.
We have a LIL Snoozy 19 foot molded fiberglass trailer and we travel with 4 cats, 3 of them rescues as kittens and one left behind by a burglar who broke in. Took nothing, left a kitten. We had hired people to feed and scoop while we were out of town for up to 10 days before, and would come home to too many unopened cans of cat food and piles of poop around a full litterbox. I love taking them with me. They cuddle at night and are very affectionate. We turned the storage area under the queen bed into a cat haven, it’s where we keep the king sized litter box. and the cats hang out there in the daytime. Our cats were already used to travelling as we commute between a city home and retirement home, it’s a 2 hour drive. Most cats are never driven anywhere except to a vet and no cat is fond of that! Cats should be gradually accustomed to short car trips if you have only ever taken them to the vet. They need to know nice things sometimes happen after a car trip.
We have a cat that we have had for 9 years. We are in our 70’s and she is our first pet. She is smarter then most people and so clean. I could not think about life without her. We love her so much we just bought a brand new 31′ Jayco so we would be able to bring her wherever we go. So far everyone that sees her wants a picture. She has a small pillow that I put on the dash my side of the motor home and that is where she rides watching the world go by.
We travel with our Jack Russell who is 7 yrs. old. One of the reasons we bought an RV was to take our gal along. A very lively and lovely companion.
We travel with a cat and a dog. The dog is an emotional support animal. He was the only one that was able to wake his “mom” from the coma after her stroke. The cat won’t eat if we leave him home for more than 2 days.
We’ve been pet-free for the last 20 years of living and working overseas. Neither of us has any desire to acquire the added complication of an animal to care for. We love being able to go at a moment’s notice without concern for a pet. We don’t dislike dogs or cats or birds, we just don’t want or need them. And don’t necessarily want to meet other peoples’ animals.
My mini Australian Shepherd always goes with me whether it is a trip to the feed store or going south in the winter. My Manx cat, on the other hand, isn’t terribly fond of the driving part of traveling but she puts up with it rather than be left behind. I’ve tried leaving her at home with a sitter for short, 3 to 4 day trips but she gets so bloody minded and sulky it’s much easier on everyone to take her whenever I’ll be gone overnight.
I think it is great that people take their pets with them on the road!! However, with 9 years as a full time RVer we have come across too many rigs with dogs locked in the rig barking all day long. It saddens me that these dogs are often neglected day after day.
Sometimes wish we had a dog but our desire to sightsee in places we visit would be cruel treatment to a pet. Sometimes we’re out sightseeing most of the day.