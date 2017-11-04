Comments for Dog owner’s “bite” worse than dog’s bark
In similar situations, I have never found a dog(s) owner(s) who thought their precious could possibly bark in their absence. Never received an apology or offer to keep the animal quiet but why do they think you would ever bring it up in the first place?! I refuse to stay in areas with a dog(s) anywhere around.
Most campground rubies, like hotel rules, prohibit leaving pets on site unattended. Time to enforce that rule. For the sake of the pets’ safety in case of fire, as well as the other park residents’ sanity. After all, we paid for tranquility not a dog kennel atmosphere.
As campground hosts, we have found that most people believe their pets are angels when they are not present. Your best bet is at the time of the barking, alert the campground host or ranger and let them deal with the problem, first-hand.