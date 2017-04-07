Dogs, dogs. . . wherever you look





By Chuck Woodbury

Dogs are a part of RV life, even if you don’t have one of your own. And when you travel full-time in an RV, it’s a dog show wherever you go. No matter whether you’re in a public campground or an RV park, you will see dog owners parading by all day long with their animals.

They’re big, they’re small, they’re every breed. Some are of a parentage you could never guess.

If you live in a regular house, one that does not move, you likely see the same dogs over and over. Pretty soon you’ll know their names. But when you move around frequently with an RV, if you love dogs, you will make many new canine friends. For example, right now, next door to me, is a small, white mutt named Mollie. Gail and I had barely pulled into our campsite when she and her owner rushed over to greet us. “Mollie couldn’t wait to see you,” the woman said. Mollie proceeded to apply ample dog slobber to Gail via a hyperactive tongue.

Gail and I both love dogs, but she adores them. She was in heaven in Medford, Ore., a few months ago when she was able to walk next door to a dog agility trials event at the country fairgrounds. She even volunteered to help one day.

On the occasions where we stay a week or more in one place, Gail will know the names of at least a dozen dogs before we leave. In many cases, she will have offered her free dog walking service, just to spend a little more time with a particular pooch. As I have said before, she had a nice time visiting with Kiefer the Schnauzer a few weeks ago.

We don’t have a dog for various reasons I will not explain here. The owners of dogs who we talk with say basically the same thing, “they’re a lot of work and responsibility. . .” and then in so many words they say they would not have it any other way.