Dolly for truck camper comes in handy

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

RVing with a truck camper certainly has its advantages – but at times there are some drawbacks. Storage for some can be an issue. We’ve heard situations where a truck camper owner’s landlord wouldn’t permit him to off-load the camper and store it on the slab with the jacks supporting it. “It’s gotta be on wheels!” came the argument. Or then there was the camper owner who wanted to store his rig under cover – but the ceiling height wouldn’t allow him to back the rig into storage while on the truck bed. Oh, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to move a camper around easily when off the truck bed.

Some enterprising truck camper owners have come up with solutions. Think about a truck camper dolly – a wheeled platform you can off-load your camper to, then push the unit around. “OK, landlord! It’s on wheels!” And with lower overhead areas, with the camper on the dolly, the height issues are erased. One camper owner had what he needed – a narrow, flatbed trailer with low-slung axles that he could back under the camper and drop the unit onto the trailer.