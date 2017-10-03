Dometic chips in to support hurricane victims

Dometic is donating more than $400,000 of products to Habitat for Humanity to assist victims and volunteers of hurricane victims in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Dometic, best known to RVers for its refrigerators, will donate a variety of products that will benefit Habitat for Humanity’s on-site hurricane relief efforts. Among them will be 200 portable refrigerator/freezers to provide cold or frozen food and beverages for victims and volunteers. The company will also supply 162 generators to provide power to the portable refrigerator/freezers in remote locations. Dometic will also supply more than eight million rolls of toilet paper.

Hurricane Irma hit close to home for Dometic. While headquartered in Indiana, the Marine division of the company is located in Pompano Beach, Florida where it experienced damage and loss of power.