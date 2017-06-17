Dometic introduces first pedal-operated macerator RV toilet





By Bob Difley

The MasterFlush 7640 RV toilet is the first pedal-operated macerating toilet in the recreation vehicle industry. Fitting in the same space as older RV toilets, the MF 7640 toilet offers a user-friendly, powerful performance upgrade from typical gravity-flush toilets. It easily replaces many gravity-flush toilets or makes a great “second” toilet without having to locate directly above the waste tank.

With a dual-stage impeller/macerator pump, this toilet pulverizes effluent and toilet paper with as little as 1 quart/0.9 l of water. Because its discharge plumbing completely isolates the holding tank, the MF 7640 toilet eliminates the possibility of any waste tank odors entering a bathroom.

With flushing electronics built into the pedal, the MF 7640 lets RVers flush the same way they always have with other RV toilets – yet delivers a robust, macerating flush that improves your toilet system’s performance. Additionally, there is no need for a separate wall-mounted flush switch, resulting in greatly simplified installation and operation as compared to other electric macerator toilets.

Features:

Powerful macerating flush

Familiar RV toilet appearance and user operation

Two flush modes: Normal (2 qt./1.9 l per flush) and Low (1 qt./0.9 l per flush)

Reduces bathroom odor – no more toilet bowl opening to waste holding tank

Sparkling ceramic bowl is easy to clean

Swirl-jet flush action assures powerful, more thorough rinsing of entire bowl

Most comfortable RV toilet height

Easy, direct replacement for gravity flush RV toilets – mounts to existing floor flange

Allows toilet to be installed away from holding tank; not locked into directly-over-waste-tank installation

Macerated effluent is more easily, more thoroughly discharged from tank

Great for towables or motorhomes with 2 bathrooms

Uses proven MasterFlush macerator pump technology

Push pedal slightly to add water; eliminates need for hand sprayer

“Full” tank shutdown prevents overfilling waste tank

Self-contained unit – no additional flush switch to install

You will find the Dometic macerator toilet at Dyers RV Parts and Accessories.

