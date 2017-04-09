I have heard the advise: “pull off the road and TURN OFF all you lights.” That does not make sense to me. What if the guy behind you decides he can’t see and pulls off the road where you are, he will not see you and hit you. Better advise, it seems to me, is when you pull off the road put on your hazard flashers. I would think other motorists are looking for this. Reply
