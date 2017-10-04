Don’t miss out! National Fossil Day coming soon

It’s time to honor our fossils! Step into the shoes of paleontologists on October 11 for National Fossil Day to discover how these scientists piece together the ancient past. The National Park Service and partner organizations throughout the country will celebrate with events and programs that promote public awareness and stewardship of fossils.

“From remote badlands to people’s backyards, it’s truly amazing where one can find fossils,” said Acting Director Michael T. Reynolds. “National Fossil Day showcases partnerships with museums, educational institutions, and communities who work together to preserve these pieces of the past for future generations..”

National Fossil Day was started in 2010 by the National Park Service and the American Geological Institute. This year, more than 300 partners, including museums, federal and state agencies, fossil sites, science and education organizations, avocational groups, and national parks including Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Cuyahoga Valley National Park. and Petrified Forest National Park will sponsor special events. Find an event at a park or museum near you.

Share your experience

Inspire others to learn more about fossils by posting your National Fossil Day experience on social media using “#NationalFossilDay”. Share something you learned, a picture of your favorite fossil or fossil site, or your meeting with a paleontologist.