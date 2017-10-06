Drive the dirt trail without fear of getting stuck

By Bob Difley

There’s boondocking and then there’s boondocking. If boondocking to you is staying the night in a Walmart parking lot, this may not be for you.

But if you visualize yourself as somewhat of a desert rat or mud junkie – even if you actually haven’t driven your rig onto the open desert or down a muddy forest trail – I’ll bet you’ve fantasized about it.

OK. So maybe that is the extreme end of boondocking. On the other hand, think of how many beckoning desert tracks to unseen pristine boondocking campsites you’ve discovered and decided not to take your rig there for fear of getting stuck?

Then rethink that decision with confidence that if you do get stuck, you can get yourself out without too much trouble. Getting stuck could mean just a few feet of soft sand on an otherwise hard-packed dirt road, or a muddy low place on a forest road – or even a soft spot where you decided to back in and turn around.

When I think of all the great boondocking campsites that I would have missed if I had been a bit hesitant … yet I never had to call for a tow and have gotten myself stuck several times.

The extreme guys, those 4-wheelers that will try anything and go anywhere, have developed methods of getting themselves out of situations, and one of those methods is a set of plastic tracks call MaxTrax that give your wheels traction when they need it. There are other brands and types also, but the MaxTrax are quite impressive in getting vehicles out of mud, sand and snow.

Though no RVer would go into such extreme conditions, just having these heavy-duty, quality escape tools in your rig will give you a great degree of confidence, regardless of how little mud or sand you encounter.

[Editor’s note: MaxTrax are available on Amazon. Here is a link to a variety of tire extraction products on the Amazon site.]