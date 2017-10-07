You are here
Home > RV News, Newsletters & Opinion > Editorials & Opinion > Articles > Bob Difley > Drive the dirt trail without fear of getting stuck

Comments for Drive the dirt trail without fear of getting stuck

  • Sure, they only cost $324, and then they have to be stored.

    I prefer to drive the 4 x 4 toad first to check out the proposed boondocking site.

    Reply

  • Always get out and walk your route before plowing into a ‘situation’. I’ve got a 12,000 lb winch on my tow vehicle but I NEVER want to use it for anything besides yanking tree stumps out of my front yard . . .

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2017