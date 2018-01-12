Dumped RVs costly to property owners who must remove them

A growing problem of abandoned RVs has hit home for a Central Point, Oregon, couple who face a major clean-up bill after someone left a garbage-filled trailer on their driveway in the middle of the night.

Early this week in the middle of the night, someone drove onto the driveway of Dalton Straus in a pickup, pulling the dilapidated trailer, which has flat tires and broken windows. The Fleetwood Wilderness Cimarron was left behind with no license plate or identification number, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Julie Denney said the problem of abandoned RVs is growing. “The problem we run into with people dumping things on private property is the law requires the property owner to be responsible for the clean-up,” she said. If we can’t identify the suspect and hold them responsible, the property owner is left with the burden of paying to clean it up.”

Ronn Crews, fleet manager for Dick’s Towing & Transport, said the problem of abandoned RVs is rampant locally and throughout the state. “An epidemic is going on. It’s virtually impossible to get rid of them,” he said. “That’s why people are dumping them.”

If a towing company has to take in an RV, it takes about $1,000 to $1,500 in labor costs to remove the engine, transmission, appliances and other parts. The company then has to pay disposal fees to get rid of appliances and trash, Crews said.

Because of the difficulty and cost in disposing of old RVs, many owners will give them away or sell them at rock-bottom prices. A car-crushing lot can charge $1,000 to $1,500 to dismantle an RV, Willamette Week reported in a 2017 article.

As for why a garbage-filled trailer ended up on Straus’ private driveway, Denney said some people don’t want to pay to dump their garbage at a landfill, so they store it inside an old RV.

Before Straus can have an abandoned vehicle towed from his driveway he will have to pay a substantial amount to have someone clean the garbage out of the trailer and take it to a landfill. He estimated it will take eight to 10 hours to dismantle the trailer. The frame will then have to be taken to a metal recycling yard.

Anyone with information about the trailer or who may have left it is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-774-6800. Refer to case number 18-509.

