You are here
Home > Maintenance, Repair & Mods > Chassis and suspension > “Easy-lube”-ing your RV axle bearings? Take note!

Comments for “Easy-lube”-ing your RV axle bearings? Take note!

  • I’ve gone the “through the axle” lube route and later found that forcing the grease in caused the rear seal to leak, putting a lot of grease on my brake shoes. Once the shoes are contaminated they are no good. I now do the full tear down once a year and have total peace of mind.

    Reply

  • I had EZ lube axles on a boat trailer and I had that problem of grease leaking past the inner seal. Since the trailer didn’t have brakes, it didn’t matter that much but I did have to take the bearings out and pack them by hand.
    My fifth wheel has disc brakes. Until a month ago, I had Nev-R-Lube bearings/hubs. When one of them ran out of grease, seized up and ruined the spindle, I found out that Lippert no longer used those bearings and axles. They had to replace both axles, I assume so they would match. They were replaced with EZ Lube axles. I’m glad because I have heard so many horror stories about the Nev-R-Lube bearings. I will be sure to watch the inner seal as I’m pumping grease into the fitting.

    Reply

  • I have the EZ Lube system and after learning how to properly lube them I have never had a problem but every other year I pull it apart to do just what you are saying to inspect the shoes, races, bearings, magnet, wires, spindle and drum. As a note I bought our F/W at a VERY large discount because the previous owner or shop messed up the EZ Lube system. The owner came up a little hot on a stop light and proceeded to stop, the F/W pushed him through the intersection! Scared him into selling the trailer. That was 20 years ago. Never a problem after fixing the wrong seals that were installed and learning how to properly lube the bearings.

    Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2017