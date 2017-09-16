Comments for “Easy-lube”-ing your RV axle bearings? Take note!
I had EZ lube axles on a boat trailer and I had that problem of grease leaking past the inner seal. Since the trailer didn’t have brakes, it didn’t matter that much but I did have to take the bearings out and pack them by hand.
My fifth wheel has disc brakes. Until a month ago, I had Nev-R-Lube bearings/hubs. When one of them ran out of grease, seized up and ruined the spindle, I found out that Lippert no longer used those bearings and axles. They had to replace both axles, I assume so they would match. They were replaced with EZ Lube axles. I’m glad because I have heard so many horror stories about the Nev-R-Lube bearings. I will be sure to watch the inner seal as I’m pumping grease into the fitting.
I have the EZ Lube system and after learning how to properly lube them I have never had a problem but every other year I pull it apart to do just what you are saying to inspect the shoes, races, bearings, magnet, wires, spindle and drum. As a note I bought our F/W at a VERY large discount because the previous owner or shop messed up the EZ Lube system. The owner came up a little hot on a stop light and proceeded to stop, the F/W pushed him through the intersection! Scared him into selling the trailer. That was 20 years ago. Never a problem after fixing the wrong seals that were installed and learning how to properly lube the bearings.
I’ve gone the “through the axle” lube route and later found that forcing the grease in caused the rear seal to leak, putting a lot of grease on my brake shoes. Once the shoes are contaminated they are no good. I now do the full tear down once a year and have total peace of mind.