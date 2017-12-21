Echolocation technology enables safer backing up

Rear View Safety, a distributor of vehicle safety solutions, is looking toward 2018 with the release of the RVS-112-W Waterproof Backup Sensor Reversing System.

An upgraded version of the flagship RVS-112 Backup Sensor Reversing System, all components of the RVS-112-W are waterproof, allowing the operator to install the control module outside the vehicle. This innovative feature gives the user flexibility on installation location. The system warns drivers of potential obstacles behind their vehicle up to eight feet away.

Using ultrasonic echolocation sonar technology, the system is activated when the driver engages reverse gear. A four-zone variable audio pulse alerts the driver of potential obstacles. The audio pulse intensity increases and the audio frequency changes as the vehicle backs closer to the obstacle. These intelligent sensors automatically ignore stationary, permanent objects, such as truck steps, up to 30 cm away.

The RVS-112-W is available for pre-order and will be released early next year.

For more information visit the Rear View Safety website or call 800-764-1028.

Information obtained from press release.

