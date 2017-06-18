Economic 2-bike rack bolts to rear RV bumper





By Bob Difley

Taking bicycles along with you on your RV trips makes a lot of sense. They not only provide transportation around the campground and on trails but also provide the exercise that we all need to stay healthy and vigorous. Now it is easy and inexpensive to add a bike rack to the rear of your RV enabling you to easily load and unload bikes wherever you are.

The Swagman 2-Bike RV Bumper Rack provides an easy solution for carrying two bikes safely on the back of an RV. It is made of heavy duty solid steel construction and is built for a 4” – 4.5” continuously welded steel bumper.

Simple and easy to use, you will want to take this bumper rack with you on all your road trips. Not for use on aluminum or spot welded bumpers. Distance from bumper to end of rack: 34″. First bike sits 4-3/4″ out from bumper. Covered under a Swagman limited lifetime warranty.

Features:

Transports 1 to 2 bicycles on an RV or camper trailer bumper (max. 30 lb. per bike)

Designed for 4″ to 4.5″ square RV bumpers; installs with a 6.5″ and 8″ long bolts around the RV bumper

Heavy-duty steel construction with a black paint finish and powder-coated to resist corrosion

Secure the steel U-Bolts provided with the rack to your bumper

The upright bar in the center of the rack gives added support to your bikes while towing

The Swagman 2-bike rack is available on Amazon.

