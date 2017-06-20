We have had this bike rack for about a year now. I t traveled 7,000 miles this winter toting our bikes. It has several drawbacks you should be aware of. The lock down hooks don’t stay locked down, the main stem to the receiver is too thin and there is significant wobble which will damage your bike or trailer without the use of several bungeess to damp it down and keep the hooks holding the bikes on the rack secure. Reply
