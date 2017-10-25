Electric RV heating system auto-adjusts to available power

RV Comfort Systems of Bothell, Wash., has debuted a new “Two Stage 30/50 Add-on Kit” for its new and existing all-electric RV furnace and hybrid systems. The kit will allow RVers to upgrade their system to operate automatically on either 30- or 50-amp shore power.

With the kit installed, the heater will automatically know whether an RV is plugged into a 30 or 50 amp power and automatically switch to low heat with 30 amp service and medium or high heat when attached to 50 amps.

The all electric furnace is self-contained and has its own blower and control system. The hybrid system is an add-on assembly to any RV propane furnace that allows an RVer to simply flip a switch to change back and forth between propane and electricity. Both systems employ a UL certified and RVIA compliant heating coil powered by 120 or 240-volts AC.

It can be configured into any one of three different wattage ratings, 1,800, 3,750 and 5,000 watts, depending on the shore power limitations. With the new two-stage option it will automatically shift back and forth based on power availability.



To learn more visit RV Comfort Systems through its website, by e-mail at info (at) rvcomfortsystems.com or by calling 425-408-3140.

SOURCE: RV Comfort news release.