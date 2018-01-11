Electrical reference graphics to print and save

Dear Mike,

First… Thank you for your No~Shock~Zone book on RV Electrical Safety. I’m only half through and love it. The way you explain things is wonderful and easy to understand. Also following you on RVtravel each week.

My question is the book is black and white and I would really like to make some quick reference guides (laminated) to keep with my electrical RV cord and test equipment. Is there a location (internet) showing all the colored Quick Reference Guides in the back of your book that I can print?

Thank you. —John Renicker

Dear John,

I’m happy to post them all here. On this page you’ll see them as thumbnails to save download time. But if you click on a graphic it will open up as a high-resolution file suitable for printing.

Hope this helps….

Let’s play safe out there….



Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.