Elkhart RVillage Rally seminar topics

Dear Mike,

What sort of topics will you be covering in your seminars at the RVillage Rally in Elkhart this May 17-21? —Keith



Dear Keith,

Thanks for your question. There are just so many topics to cover that I can’t possibly do them all. But here’s what I think is going to happen. My plan is to do a series of 45-minute seminars followed by 45 minutes of Q&A. Each seminar will be on a single topic covering an important aspect of RV electrical hookups and safety. Here’s a bullet list of what I plan to cover, but we don’t have an exact seminar schedule worked out yet.

Testing campsite pedestals before plugging in

Hot-skin voltage causes, testing and fixes

Surge protector selection and operation

How much power do I need to run my RV appliances

Why GFCIs trip and what to do about it

I’ll be doing PowerPoint presentations as well as hands-on demonstrations and bringing gear you can hold in your hands. And of course I’ll be answering your questions in real time. Yup, you ask and I’ll answer. Plus we’re going to experiment with live-streaming at least of few of these seminars, so be sure to look pretty (or handsome, whatever’s appropriate).

I’ll be there most of the days, so even when I’m not doing formal presentations I’ll be in front of my R-Pod talking to small groups about electricity.

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry.



