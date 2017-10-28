Employee error prompts recall of 3,621 Grand Design RVs

Grand Design RV is recalling 3,621 model year 2017-2018 Imagine travel trailers. The wires at the air conditioning unit may detach from the connector and the loose wires may short circuit. A short circuit increases the risk of a fire.

The defect relates to improper installation of bell cap wire connectors at the air conditioning unit. The recall population is based on the start date of an employee who failed to follow proper procedures for the correct installation of bell cap connectors and covers vehicles built up to the point where the improper installation was identified and corrected. On vehicles built afterward a new style wire connector was implemented along with an employee training program.

Grand Design has notified owners, and dealers will change the existing wire connectors for the air conditioning unit to positive retention wire connectors, free of charge. The recall began on October 23, 2017. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910010.

