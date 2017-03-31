Entegra Coach recalling 1,727 motorhomes





Entegra Coach is recalling 1,727 model year 2012-2013 and 2015-2018 Anthem; 2013 and 2017-2018 Aspire; and 2012-2018 Cornerstone motorhomes built on a Spartan Motors chassis. The ball joints on the independent front suspension (IFS) modules can loosen and separate, leading to a partial loss of steering.

Affected coaches

2012 Anthem and Cornerstone

2013 Anthem, Aspire and Cornerstone

2014 Cornerstone

2015 Anthem and Cornerstone

2016 Anthem and Cornerstone

2017-2018 Anthem, Aspire and Cornerstone

If loose ball joints are not detected, they may eventually separate from their mating part. The result could increase the risk of a crash.

Prior to complete separation a mechanic can visually notice a gap between the ball joint seating flange, the mating component. In addition, the vehicle operator may notice a slight steering system misalignment or wandering, which can manifest in steering pull to one side or another.

Entegra will notify owners, and Spartan service centers will remove, clean, apply thread locker and reinstall the properly torqued ball joint, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact call Spartan customer service at 1-800-543-4277 or Entegra customer service at 1-800-945-4787.