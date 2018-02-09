Entegra Coach recalls RVs for brake issue

Entegra Coach is recalling certain 2015-2016 Aspire and 2017-2018 Insignia motorhomes built on a Spartan chassis. The air brake supply reservoir is less than 12 times the combined volume of air for all service brake chambers. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 121, “Air Brake Systems.”

The undersized air brake supply reservoir may provide an insufficient air supply to properly operate the brakes during the repetitive brake applications, reducing braking performance and increasing the risk of a crash.

Entegra will notify owners, and Spartan service centers will replace the current air supply reservoir with one that has twice the capacity, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 30, 2018. Owners may contact Spartan Chassis at 1-800-543-4277 or Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137.