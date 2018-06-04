Entegra Coach recalls some motorhomes: wipers could fail

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2019 Vision and Emblem motorhomes. The windshield wiper system motor on these vehicles may fail when being operated in heavy snow or ice situations, thereby reducing driver visibility. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 104, “Windshield Wiping and Washing Systems.”
Entegra will notify owners, and dealers will replace the wiper module with a new relay pack, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 3, 2018. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Entegra’s number for this recall is 9903378.