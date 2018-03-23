Entegra Coach recalls some RVs for power steering issue

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2011-2012 and 2015-2016 Aspire coaches built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis. The power steering hose on the affected vehicles may be routed incorrectly, and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak.
Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire.
Entegra will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will reroute the power steering hose to provide proper clearance, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 7, 2018. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137.