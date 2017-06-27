Entegra recalls some Cornerstone motorhomes

Entegra Coach is recalling 174 model year 2012-2015 Cornerstone motorhomes built on a Spartan Motors chassis. A component within the starter motor may break, potentially resulting in the starter motor overheating or drawing excessive current.
A starter motor that overheats may increase the risk of a fire.
Entegra will notify owners, and Spartan Motors service centers will replace the starter, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 18, 2017. Owners may contact Spartan customer service at 1-800-543-4277 or Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137.