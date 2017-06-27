Entegra recalls some Cornerstone motorhomes

Emily Woodbury
Entegra recalls some Cornerstone motorhomes

 

Entegra Coach is recalling 174 model year 2012-2015 Cornerstone motorhomes built on a Spartan Motors chassis. A component within the starter motor may break, potentially resulting in the starter motor overheating or drawing excessive current.

Facebooktwitterpinteresttumblrmail

Related

Leave a Comment