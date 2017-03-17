Enter National Parks free on 13 days in 2017

Chuck Woodbury
Grab a pen and get your calendar. Here are 13 reasons to enjoy a National Park in 2017 — free admission days. Here they are for 2017:

January 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
February 20: Presidents Day
April 15-16 & April 22-23: National Park Week Weekends
August 25: National Park Service Birthday
September 30: National Public Lands Day
November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend
June 3: National Trails Day
August 12: A day Honoring Buffalo Soldiers
December 10: Celebration of the General Grant Tree: Nation’s Christmas Tree

