Enter National Parks free on 13 days in 2017

Grab a pen and get your calendar. Here are 13 reasons to enjoy a National Park in 2017 — free admission days. Here they are for 2017:
•January 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
•February 20: Presidents Day
•April 15-16 & April 22-23: National Park Week Weekends
•August 25: National Park Service Birthday
•September 30: National Public Lands Day
•November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend
•June 3: National Trails Day
•August 12: A day Honoring Buffalo Soldiers
•December 10: Celebration of the General Grant Tree: Nation’s Christmas Tree