Entregra recalls motorhomes for lights issue

Entegra Coach is recalling approximately 1,600 model year 2016-2018 Aspire, Anthem, Cornerstone and Insignia motorhomes. The vehicles have lights that do not include reflectors and the vehicle does not have separate reflectors. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
Affected coaches:
ENTEGRA/ANTHEM/2016-2018
ENTEGRA/ASPIRE/2016-2018
ENTEGRA/CORNERSTONE/2016-2018
ENTEGRA/INSIGNIA/2016-2018
Entegra will notify owners, and dealers will install compliant reflectors, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 21, 2017. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-945-4787. Entegra’s number for this recall is 9903363.