Escaping Hurricane Irma in our RV

We had just settled in for what was to be 3 weeks at home in our townhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but Irma had other plans! When a major hurricane threatens, escaping in the RV is by far the best option! First we shuttered the house in Fort Lauderdale and drove the RV 10 hours to park at a friend’s in Gainesville – North Florida. This is normally a 5-hour trip, but we weren’t the only ones evacuating! There were stretches where we crawled along at 10 mph for 20 miles or more – yep, that’s 2 hours for 20 miles! We really appreciated having our own bathroom with us! When traffic came to a standstill, we were even able to switch drivers.

When Irma made it clear that she was aiming for Gainesville, we turned the key again and headed west to Alabama. There we met up with other RVers we know who were also evacuees from Hurricane Irma. See our personal blog post: Hurricane Irma: Evacuation Parties

Hurricane Apps

Our smartphones were invaluable this week. First of all, of course, was the hurricane tracker. We used Max Tracker and waited on pins and needles for every new update. The “forecast cone” is what we relied on when deciding where to run. We also checked the radar using The Weather Channel. If you don’t know how to take screenshots from your phone, like mine below, here’s a Quick Tip on Taking Screenshots.

Charging your Phone HooToo and Anker on Amazon.com.] Your phone won’t do you any good if it’s dead! Make sure you have a good battery/travel charger. We really like the HooToo because it does so much more than just charge, see How to use a USB drive with a smartphone or tablet . The HooToo is a 10,400mAh (mili-Amp-Hours) battery. That will fully charge your phone roughly 3 times. If all you want is a battery, then we recommend the Anker 20,000 mAh. These are both about $40 – just search Amazon or your favorite tech store for HooToo or Anker. As a bonus, these could also power something like a USB Fan! [Editor: Here areandon Amazon.com.] Gas Buddy New Feature Another app we used a lot was Gas Buddy. As gas stations started running out of fuel supplies, the Gas Buddy app added a feature to indicate whether a station had gas or not. Below are short, 2 minute videos.