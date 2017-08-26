Comments for Expect the unexpected when traveling
-
I was wondering if you got a picture – Or was the issue when you asked your wife if she would get a tat!?
-
Wondering if it was a nice halter top.
-
Yep I am wondering the same thing.
Just one more reason to stay away from RV parks and learn to boondock.
-
No. Not really. Everyone doesn’t have the capacity to boondock. I see it as an option, not a total lifestyle. Thanks.
-
I was referring to my lifestyle, not yours.
-
Excellent advice! I will now start googling motorcycle rally when I make my reservations, just so I don’t overlap!
My mother and I years ago did some tent camping near Holland Michigan. We pitched our tent and did our thing until Sunday morning when some holy rollers came up to us and said you are joining our church service right? Under this pavilion were chairs and almost no one there. We looked at each other and left quickly. We felt bad that no one showed up but still the look of anticipation on their faces.
I think the hospital wrist bands given out by the manager, was a red flag. Right?
Forget the refund; if you paid their regular rates during the rally, you got a deal already. We once stopped at an RV park in Sturgis where we’d stayed before, but this time the rate quoted was at least double what we’d paid before. “Why the increase?” we asked. “Rally,” they said. But the rally didn’t start for another MONTH! “Good luck with that,” we told them, and drove on.
This quote makes the whole article – “I’m just curious, how long did it take to figure out it wasn’t a halter top? “