Comments for Explaining converters, inverters and generators – Part 1
Northwoods Manufacturing (Arctic Fox 5ers):does factory installed solar I think. I bought a 2013 27-5L last year that came with a single small panel, and they were very helpful in providing info to help me expand n
I have one solar panel on my one piece fiberglass roof. The wires do not go through the roof. They are fed down through the fridge vent opening. This method should not void any roof warranty whatsoever.
I think the roof is the best place to install solar. If you sit them on the ground they’re susceptible to theft. If installed properly on the roof you’ll have no issues with your roof. I’ve had solar on my roof for 16 years (on my old trailer) with no issues. I’ve had the panels on my 2012 trailer since a month after I bought it – again with no issues. Since the only warranty issue in question IS the roof, if the solar is done right, it won’t matter because you won’t have an issue.
I prefer shade when I camp so for that very practical reason I carry portable solar panels. I have a generator and use the 200 watts to keep batteries charged. It saves me money on generator fuel and maintenance. I have Renogy kit.
Can you or one of the other readers elaborate on adding solar? Two of the vendors at the Hershey show said putting solar on the roof was a no no. It voids the warranty because of the TPO roof seal. We visited a local Grand Design dealer last weekend and the sales person said roof mounted solar would void the warranty. Is there a 5th wheel manufacturer that offers roof mounted photovoltaic panels as an option? I installed a 30W panel, wiring and charge controller on my 1998 Chinook with no issues. I use it mainly to maintain the batteries while it is in storage. The Chinook has a fiberglass roof. Only staying in campgrounds that provide electric hookups really limits the options. Do I need to “void the warranty” to install solar on the roof? Comments?