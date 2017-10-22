Family sours on RVing over new RV’s problems

My wife and I purchased a new 2017 Thor Miramar 34.3 bunkhouse, a dream motorhome that we hoped could be enjoyed by the entire family while our kids were still young. This was our third RV (we previously owned a 2001 Coachmen class A and a 2011 Winnebago class C).

We immediately found that the RV had serious quality control issues on our day of purchase (screws lying around, fuses missing, brake lights and the chassis air conditioning completely inoperable to name a few. These things were all eventually worked out. We felt that this is “par for the course” with this RV and were willing to deal with it.

AFTER OUR FIRST TRIP, however, we realized we had a major malfunction due to obvious quality control shortcuts (or none at all). Our RV had a 30-foot full-wall slide powered by the Lippert Schwintek 500/1 motor system (a poorly designed system for such a slide in my opinion). The slide stopped working on our first trip. We returned it to the dealer and found, to our dismay, that it was missing an entire track of the 3TRAX system advertised in their 2017 brochures.

The dealer remanufactured the slide. But we continued to have problems, mainly slide drift while driving and circuit faults. We sent the RV back to Indiana this past winter, only to have it returned to Connecticutt with the same defects (mainly slide drift).

We had to hire a consumer rights attorney and now find ourselves still in litigation while missing out on an entire camping season. Our RV purchase has caused us tens of thousands of dollars due to a lack of simple quality control measures. I am embarrassed to admit I missed the faulty slide myself but even more upsetting is the fact that no one at Thor caught it either. Clearly, this RV never went through a quality control protocol.

I have read so many similar issues about poor quality control, many of which cause heartburn and threats of litigation. The manufacturers are just taking advantage of good economic times by shortcutting the quality control part of RV craftsmanship.

We were once a young, happy RVing family who shared many positive RVing experiences and encouraged friends and others to RV, exactly the type of family we think the RV marketing community values. Now we are disgruntled and skeptical, certainly not proponents of the RVing life any longer.

I could go on. But I think you have the point. — Jason L.

NOTE FROM EDITOR:

