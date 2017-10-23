Comments for Family sours on RVing over new RV’s problems
I’ve been in the market for a Class A RV, been seriously considering the Thor Outlaw Residence. After reading the article that the RV delivery driver wrote and some other horror stories, I’m not really sure if it worth the risk. Who has the best rated quality control? Is it just a crap shoot? I’m looking for any advice I can get and would certainly appreciate it. I’ve also read several horror stories regarding dealerships. Any highly recommended dealers out there?
The comments “par for the course” and “willing to deal with it” in my opinion are part of the problem. As long as buyers continue to accept these these poorly built units with the expectation that dealers will quickly repair them, the manufacturers will go on their merry way raking in the dough. Stand up for yourselves! It’s your hard earned money you are giving up. Is this the type of work you do yourself or accept in other products you buy?