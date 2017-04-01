Be aware that in Canada the recert is every 10 years . This mean ,if you are a US visitor in RV , they could refuse to fill. I could believe the DOT rule could have been to standardise across North America. Harsh condition in Canada can make tank to rust a lot in 10 years as I have seen many time on mine Robert Reply
