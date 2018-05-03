Feeling dumped on at the RV dump

Dear RV Shrink:

I have a question about RV dump etiquette. My wife just yelled at me for asking a guy at the dump station to hurry it along. I’m not bold or rude. This guy just pushed my wrong buttons. First he dumped, then he did a complete scrub as if he were going to deliver a baby next. Then he filled his very large water tank, which took about 15 minutes. I was a little annoyed, but still had my anger in check at this point.

It wasn’t until he started washing his motorhome windshield and the rest of the front end with a little dish scrubber that I started to lose it. He could have done that at his site. He was treating the dump station as his own personal truck wash, while the rest of us patiently looked on.

I know everyone else in line felt the same way I did. I felt it was my duty to say something, since I was the next up to bat. Do you think I was within my rights? My wife thinks I should just have done the slow burn and waited my turn. —Sewer Skewer in Laredo

Dear Skewered:

I would usually say to turn the other cheek and wait a person like that out. However, when someone shows no courtesy for those waiting in line, a little educational priming might go a long way in breaking rude habits.

Even in this rare occasion there is no need for you to come across harshly. I would politely ask this person if they were aware of the line and suggest they wash their rig somewhere else. If that effort is met with resistance, I would find a park manager to handle the situation. You do not have to be the dump station referee.

You will probably never have this happen again. If anything, most campers hurry along because they know they are holding you up. You never want to end up in a fight with a guy packing a sewer hose. Patiently waiting in line stinks, but sometimes in life you have to deal with a little dung even though it can be a total waste of time. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

