A “5th wheel trailer” has a “gooseneck” (that attaches near the middle of the bed of a pickup). A “[standard] travel trailer” is towed by a ball hitch near the pickup’s bumper. Both are only form factors of the trailer itself, and an inverter can be OEM built-in or added aftermarket to either type of trailer. Reply
A “5th wheel trailer” has a “gooseneck” (that attaches near the middle of the bed of a pickup). A “[standard] travel trailer” is towed by a ball hitch near the pickup’s bumper. Both are only form factors of the trailer itself, and an inverter can be OEM built-in or added aftermarket to either type of trailer.