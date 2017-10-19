Fill your free time with an interesting hobby

Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about RV living.

Hi Bob,

My husband and I have been full-timing for several months. When we first started we rushed to see as much of the country as we could cram into our days. But we’ve settled down now and find ourselves with an abundance of free time. It occurred to us that we now have time to pursue activities and interests that we never had time for before. What do other RVers do with this suddenly realized free time? —Vicki

Hi Vicki,

For many of us RVers, the RV lifestyle has brought us the freedom to wander the backroads of America, to visit our National Parks, and to snooze in a camp chair by a babbling brook or crackling campfire. In fact, after winding down from a busy life, many of us find ourselves with several hours of free time to fill. This might be the time to try a new hobby. And if you didn’t already know, hobbies have come a long way since we collected stamps and built airplane models as kids.

There are hobbies today for nearly every interest, and hobby groups exist both outside and within the RV world, where you can connect to the internet and share knowledge and get help and information on your particular hobby interest. We RVers are, of course, somewhat limited to what hobbies we can pursue in our rigs. Maybe taking up birdwatching instead of building birdhouses.

Look at the Escapees Birds-of-a-Feather groups for ideas on a new hobby. As you roam around, look for evidence of RVers engaged in a hobby and don’t be shy about asking questions. Hobbyists love to talk about their hobbies. And look for shows in public areas, like art shows and the popular Quilting Show in Sisters, Oregon, an outdoor show held every July with hundreds of quilts hung from every available surface, railing and window. Ham radio enthusiasts meet up at their own rallies (photo) and often build tall temporary towers for attendees to talk to enthusiasts around the world. Do you cook? There is a large contingent of RV chili fanatics that participate in Chili Cookoffs in nearly every state.

There is so much to do, so many hobbies to try, that once you get involved you will likely wonder where all that free time went.

