Comments for Fill your free time with an interesting hobby
A very rewarding hobby I have is as a ‘Find A Grave’ volunteer. It is perfect for those who travel around this great country. On the ‘Find A Grave’ site are requests from people who would like a picture of the headstone of a family member. Because they live a distance away from the cemetery, it is not feasible for them to get the picture themselves. I encourage anyone to consider trying this out as a hobby or just anytime they have a few free hours to spare. The website can answer all their questions about how to become a volunteer and how to take the right picture and post it to the site. As a family genealogist, I assure you, your efforts will be greatly appreciated.
Cheryl, where can people go to sign up for this? I’d like to write about it in RVtravel.com. It sounds like a very fun, interesting way to spend some time while traveling.
Not sure how long you stay in one place, but… Food Banks can usually use volunteers, so can animal control facilities. How about Pickleball? usually a group can be found that plays on a regular basis. Look for free yoga classes, exercise groups, library’s. Our problem is scheduling. PBall keeps me in playing trim, yoga keeps the wife mellow. We meet people from all over, many who are just temporary visitors like us. We also workcamp during the winter for 4 1/2 months. Never a dull moment because there is always a local festival, fair, etc going on. Just look around…