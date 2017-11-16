How to find boondocking campsites in our national forests

Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about boondocking.

Hi Bob,

How do you find places to camp in the National Forests that are not designated campgrounds? —Reggie



Hi Reggie,

That used to be an easy answer, which was “anywhere that is not prohibited.” But over the last few years the Forest Service has tightened down on the rules to better protect the land, prevent damage to fragile ecosystems, and control the flow of vehicles to improved roads. Many visitors complained about the new rules, but for the most part they made sense compared with totally unregulated use (and overuse) of our forests.

Fortunately, many – if not most – of the places used by RVers for boondocking have been included in the new plan as acceptable camping options. These are called “dispersed camping” areas and are identified on new Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUM) published and distributed free both online and at ranger stations. You can find these by logging online into the specific national forest (for instance, Coconino National Forest MVUM) you intend to visit.

Maps can also be found under the “Maps & Publications” and “Recreation” headings in the left column of the specific national forest’s home page, where you will find not only MVUMs but also trails and areas designated open to motorized travel.

