Okay, this might sound strange but there is a very good place to get a great view of the night sky near Hooper, CO. The UFO Watchtower has camping space (I have seen smaller RVs, trailers, tenters, etc) in what I think is a boondocking situation. There is very minimal light pollution as it is in the middle of nowhere on 17 north out of Alamosa. We took a brief break there to add it to our “strange roadside stops” list and found the folks there very nice. In taking to others that were there they said that they were from a university in Denver on a trip to study the night sky, not for UFOs. They said that on a clear night the photography was spectacular. Reply
Okay, this might sound strange but there is a very good place to get a great view of the night sky near Hooper, CO. The UFO Watchtower has camping space (I have seen smaller RVs, trailers, tenters, etc) in what I think is a boondocking situation. There is very minimal light pollution as it is in the middle of nowhere on 17 north out of Alamosa. We took a brief break there to add it to our “strange roadside stops” list and found the folks there very nice. In taking to others that were there they said that they were from a university in Denver on a trip to study the night sky, not for UFOs. They said that on a clear night the photography was spectacular.