Find that RV dump station!





By Dave Helgeson

Freedom is the name of the game for boondockers; freedom to go where you want, when you want, no reservations and no check out times. However, sooner or later, no matter how large your holding tanks are or how frugal you are on water use, your RV must be occasionally tethered via the sewer hose to a dump station. Since we cannot easily escape this inevitable reality of RVing, let’s look at how to make locating a dump station as painless as possible.

For those with internet access on the road, the first place to start is online. The following two websites are the most comprehensive: RVdumps.com and Sanidumps.com. The sites will let you search by country, state, city or zip code and provide you with the location and fees, if any.

Another online method is Google Maps

Just follow these easy steps: Enter your location in the form of city and state, when the map pops up on your screen enter the words “RV dump station” in the search box and hit enter. Dump station locations will then be pinpointed on the map with a listing of each one along the left side of the page. You can also place your cursor over the pinpointed location to display more information. It’s fast, easy and free!

Tip: For those of you new to boondocking; never pass up the opportunity to fill up on potable water, if available, when dumping your tank.