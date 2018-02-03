Shops can easily find water leaks with new Sealtech leak tester

The most frustrating maintenance problem in the RV industry has been locating those hard-to-find water leaks. Repeated repair attempts, customer frustration, and incredible structural repair costs have been the norm. The Sealtech 43O-R pinpoints the actual outer surface leak, which is often remote from any visible interior moisture, water damage or odors.

Sealtech Manufacturing, maker of the Sealtech 430-R leak tester, is set to release a new RV leak testing unit called the Sealtech 430-AL Lite Weight in spring of 2018, and it will be available to RV repair facilities. It requires only one technician, is non-intrusive and is easy to use, according to a company press release.

Sealtech Mfg. Inc. came on the scene in 2002 with the leak tester for manufacturers and dealers, and was patented in the U.S. and Canada around 2002, the release states. Previously many dealers tested seals by hosing down the outside of RVs and looking inside for leaks.

Hard-to-find leaks are a principal cause of delamination, wood rot and mold, decreasing RV trade-in value or retiring an otherwise good RV before its time.

