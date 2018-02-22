Fire rips through Calif. RV dealership: RV fridge blamed

Paul Evert’s RV Country in Fresno, California, became an inferno Tuesday evening when a fire ripped through one of its maintenance warehouses. Flames reached as high as 40 feet. Investigators believe the fire started in a refrigerator in an RV inside the building.

About ten RVs were inside the warehouse. Paul Evert’s RV Country’s vice president Charlie Power said the coaches were being serviced there. “We lost several, probably about nine coaches. And then, we have about ten more that were damaged,” he said.

