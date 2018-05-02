Fire risk forces recall of some 2018 Newmar motorhomes

Newmar is recalling 653 model year 2018 Newmar Bay Star, Bay Star Sport, Canyon Star, Ventana LE, Ventana, Dutch Star, New Aire, Mountain Aire, London Aire, Essex, and King Aire motorhomes. The electrical connections in the breaker box may not be properly tightened, possibly causing the connections to overheat.

Overheating of the electrical connections can increase the risk of a fire.

Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will tighten the loose electrical connections, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 12, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.