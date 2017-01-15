Flagpole Buddy announces new under tire flag mount





By Bob Difley

If you’ve been to RV Rallies, group campouts, or just for fun, you know how much RVers like flying flags, especially boondockers at Quartzsite that are scattered across the desert and use the flags to find their vehicle amid this sprawling RV parking lot. And they add color and pizazz to your campsite as well.

Now the ability to fly flags has gotten even easier FlagPole Buddy of San Diego announces with their release of a new Under Tire Mount (UTM) for Flag Poles. The patent pending mount UTM is the only sturdy, under tire mount that can be placed and removed under the tire, without moving the vehicle, a release from the company stated.

Slide the UTM under any tire or all four tires at any time. Remove by pulling on the built in grab handle, which allows it to be removed without disturbing your vehicle. The “V” fork design works with cars, SUVs, trucks, RVs, etc. The UTM comes in two models: Single Pole & Triple Pole. The Triple Pole has the potential to fly 24 flags off of one vehicle. The UTM comes standard in “Screaming Yellow” and accommodates either aluminum or fiberglass poles.

It’s made in America of hi-grade, 1/8-inch gauge steel, with a durable powder coat finish. It’s strong enough for the largest truck to drive over it without damage, the release stated. The pole tube unscrews from the base for easy storage.

Learn more at the Flagpole Buddy website.

SOURCE: FlagPole Buddy press release

