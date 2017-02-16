Fleetwood, Holiday Rambler motorhomes recalled





REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2017 Fleetwood Storm and Holiday Rambler Vacationer XE motorhomes and 2016-2017 Holiday Rambler Vacationer motorhomes. In the affected vehicles, if the fuel fill tubing is damaged by contact with the spring shackle bolt, a gasoline leak may result, presenting the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition source, which may result in death, personal injury or property damage.

The reason for recall is that the fuel fill neck components were routed improperly, causing them to be located with inadequate clearance from the spring shackle bolt.

Makes/Models/Model Years affected:

FLEETWOOD/STORM/2017

HOLIDAY RAMBLER/VACATIONER/2016-2017

HOLIDAY RAMBLER/VACATIONER XE/2017

REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fuel filler tube and fuel vent components and re-route them or install additional components to shield them from contacting the spring shackle bolt, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 31, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 170131REV.