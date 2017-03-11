Fleetwood recalls 742 RVs for fire, explosion risk





REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling 742 model year 2015 Fleetwood Bounder Classic motorhomes, 2015-2016 Fleetwood Terra motorhomes, 2016-2017 Fleetwood Storm, Holiday Rambler Admiral XE and Fleetwood Flair motorhomes, and 2017 Holiday Rambler Vacationer XE motorhomes.

The affected vehicles, equipped with an Onan 5.5 kilowatt generator, have an external fuel pump and in-line fuel filter that may have been secured to the underside of the motorhome chassis with nylon wire ties instead of proper insulated mountain clamps.

If the fuel pump, fuel filter or connected fuel lines detach or are jarred loose, a fuel leak may result, posing the risk of fire or explosion in the presence of an ignition source.

REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the mounting of the generator’s external fuel pump and in-line fuel filter, securing them as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 28, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REVs number for the recall is 170301REV.