Flushable toilet wipes are bad news for RVs





Those moist toilet wipes so popular today can be a big-time problem for your RV’s waste system, and can even plug the valves, which can be a big hassle to repair and cost a buncle once you find someone to do it. In this video hosted by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury learn more. Hopefully, the advice will save you some frustration down the road, not to mention expense.

BE SURE to subscribe to the free online RV Travel Newsletter, edited by Woodbury. News, information and advice for RVers since 2001.

http://rvtravel.com/subscribe