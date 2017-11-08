FMCA to announce today new Internet data plan

(Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017) — FMCA, the Family Motor Coach Association, will announce a new benefit today to its 74,000 motorhome owner-members, a new data plan from Verizon. Here are the details as they were provided to RVtravel.com a few days ago (with instructions to hold any mention of this until today).

Complete details should be forthcoming from FMCA later today at the organization’s website, FMCA.com.

After you have read this, please comment to tell us what you think. Is this a big deal as FMCA believes? Or not? Please answer the quick poll at the bottom of this article.

FMCA provided this Q&A based on what it believes will be common questions about the new plan:

**THIS IS AN EXCLUSIVE OFFER FOR FMCA MEMBERS ONLY. DO NOT CONTACT VERIZON

DIRECTLY TO SIGN UP FOR THE OFFER. THE OFFER IS ONLY VALID FOR ACTIVE FMCA

MEMBERS WHO USE FMCA’S PAGE AND PORTAL LINK TO SIGN UP

How do I sign up?

1. Click the Verizon portal link on the page.

2. We will verify your membership status. Your FMCA membership must be active for at least the next 2 years.

3. Once FMCA has verified your membership is active for at least 2 years, you will be asked to provide your email address.

4. After your membership and email address have been confirmed, you will be redirected to the Verizon site, where you can complete the sign-up process. Make sure you provide Verizon the same email address you provided FMCA. If your account is found not to be associated with a FMCA Membership you will not receive the discounted price and

you will be responsible for the full retail value of the plan and device.

Is there an activation fee?

Yes, there is a $30 activation/upgrade fee per line.

Will FMCA or Verizon bill me?

Upon sign up, you are a Verizon customer and subject to their terms and conditions. Verizon will bill monthly for the service. All billing, customer service, and technical support questions should be directed to Verizon.

What if I need to cancel or to replace my device?

The Early Termination Fee (ETF) is $175, decremented an amount each month the line is in service. A customer may terminate service for any reason within 14 days of activation. If the device is purchased at a promotional price – $0.01 is a promotional price – you must return it within the device return period to avoid being assessed an Early Termination Fee. You will also be responsible for all applicable usage fees, prorated access charges, taxes, surcharges or other charges that accrued to your account through the termination date.

How do I know what device model I will receive?

The promotional Jetpack option(s) will be displayed on the ordering portal during the enrollment process.

Is there any sort of warranty or insurance coverage for the device?

Yes – all devices have a minimum one (1) year manufacturer’s warranty. Insurance options are available and will be displayed on the ordering portal during the enrollment process.

Is there a data threshold?

Throughput of data speeds will be limited should 25GB of data be used within a given bill cycle.

What about international usage?

Internet access is good for use in the U.S. only. International data packages may be available, but you will need to contact Verizon directly to learn about international options.

What do I do if I am already a Verizon customer on a different plan?

You will need to contact Verizon about switching by calling (800) 922-0204 or *611 from your mobile phone.

What about shipping?

Your Verizon Jetpack Kit will ship 2-day, overnight shipping at no additional charge, Monday through Friday (no Saturday/Sunday delivery), and is dependent upon availability. Verizon cannot ship to a PO Box, but can ship to a mail forwarding address. A signature is ALWAYS required when carrier delivers the package.

My friends want this offer, too! How can they?

To sign up, you must be an FMCA member. At this time, membership in FMCA is for owners of Type A, B or C motorhomes and bus conversions. If your friends own a motorhome, visit FMCA.com or call 800-543- 3622 to join. We’d love to have them!

Wait – Didn’t FMCA offer this before?

Yes, FMCA and Verizon had a prior agreement that was terminated. The plan has been renegotiated to offer a larger benefit to you, the FMCA member. Thanks for your patience while we worked out the details for you.

What happens at the end of my 2-year contract with Verizon?

You can remain on the plan as long as FMCA’s agreement with Verizon is in place and as long as you are an active FMCA member.