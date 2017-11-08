Comments for FMCA to announce today new Internet data plan
This time around, the contract is between the member and Verizon. To get the special pricing, you need to be a member of FMCA. After that you have a two year contract directly with Verizon.
@grumpy, yes the amount of data you can use is truly unlimited. However, your speeds will be hard throttled after 25GB of usage within a given billing cycle and speeds will return to normal when you begin your new billing cycle.
FMCA and Verizon have inked a 2-year deal on this so it is in fact legit.
Verizon pulled the plug on this plan (or a similar one) back in June before it really got going as it was too good to be true. See link: https://www.rvmobileinternet.com/?s=fmca
Has it been resurrected?
If so, I would be very hesitant to sign up until I was sure it was a for sure deal. True unlimited data sound too good to be true.