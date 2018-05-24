FMCA announces dates for 2019 conventions

CINCINNATI, May 24, 2018 — FMCA, a Cincinnati-based international association for RV owners, has announced the dates and locations for its 2019 conventions.

The organization of 76,000 RVers will return to a popular venue for the association’s 99th International Convention and RV Expo — the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry, Georgia. The March 13 through 16, 2019, gathering will mark the 11th convention FMCA has hosted at this middle Georgia facility, which FMCA leaders describe as tailor-made for an FMCA event.

“We haven’t hosted a convention at the same venue two years in a row since the early days of FMCA,” said FMCA National President Jon Walker. “But Perry is such a fantastic facility and meets our needs so well that we have decided to go back there next year. Meanwhile, we’ll be exploring other potential locations for future winter/spring events.”

The location of the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter, just off Interstate 75, and the usual timing of the gathering, as many snowbirds are heading back home, play a role in the success the association has with events held at this facility. A number of the group’s largest events have taken place there, most recently in March 2018.

Summer 2019 will find FMCA members in the “Magic City” — Minot, North Dakota. RVers will gather at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds August 14 through 17, 2019, to celebrate a milestone in the association’s history — FMCA’s 100th International Convention and RV Expo.

“FMCA has hosted conventions at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds three times in the past, most recently in 2005; so, this will be a long overdue return visit,” said FMCA events director Doug Uhlenbrock. “Minot offers a small-town feel with big-town amenities and attractions and will make a great destination for this special celebration of FMCA’s 100th convention.”

Registration for the Perry, Georgia, convention will begin on September 12, 2018; registration for the Minot, North Dakota, convention will begin on February 13, 2019.

RVers need not wait until 2019 to join the fun. Registrations currently are being accepted for FMCA’s 98th International Convention and RV Expo, set to take place July 18 through 21, 2018, at CAM-PLEX Multi-Event Facilities in Gillette, Wyoming. RVers who sign up before May 23 receive early-bird pricing and save $30 off the gate registration fee. Various registration options are offered.

FMCA international conventions include an RV Expo that showcases the latest RV models, as well as booths filled with RV-related accessories, components, and supplies, plus companies offering services RVers need and want.

When they aren’t shopping, attendees can take part in seminars about topics ranging from RV driving and towing tips to microwave-convection cooking and satellite television for RVs. Approximately 100 different sessions are held, so plenty of educational opportunities present themselves. A variety of entertainment options are offered as well.

To learn more about FMCA events, visit FMCA.com or call (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622.